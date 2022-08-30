A recording of the phone conversation between one of the victims that were injured in Monday's shooting attack at Joseph's tomb in Shechem (Nablus) and a local security hotline operator was published on Tuesday evening by Kan News.

In the recording, the victim, who entered the area without coordinating with security forces, can be heard asking for help from the operator, "They're shooting at us in Shechem, they shot me in the leg. We're five people. He shot at us from point blank and ran away."

When asked how he entered the city he answered, "We went in by mistake, by car. We had an accident." He added: We ran into the bushes, we're hiding."

When the operator asked the victim to send his location he answered: "I can't, I have a Kosher phone."

The father of one of the victims said: "When they entered the area they noticed a Palestinian car following them. The Israeli driver got scared and drove into a wall. The group exited the car and hid in the bushes while being shot at and they saw the Palestinians burning the car."

Two victims were seriously and moderately injured in the shooting. Their car was set on fire, and they hid in a nearby street until IDF troops arrived at the scene and rescued them. The victims, residents of Jerusalem and Modi'in Illit, were evacuated to Beilinson and Sheba Tel Hashomer hospitals.