Five Israelis, who entered with their vehicle to pray at Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) without prior coordination with the IDF overnight Monday, were shot by terrorists near the compound.

Their car was set on fire, and they hid in a nearby street until IDF troops arrived at the scene and rescued them.

Two worshipers were seriously and moderately injured in the shooting. The victims, residents of Jerusalem and Modi'in Illit, were evacuated to Beilinson and Sheba Tel Hashomer hospitals.

The head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan said: "Once again a barbaric terrorist incident from the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian Authority which incites and encourages terrorism, is responsible for the barbaric murder attempt. We pray for the healing of the wounded and await their safe rescue by IDF forces from the Samaria Brigade.

"I am again calling, in the name of the rabbis of Samaria, to enter Joseph's Tomb for prayer, only in a coordinated and regulated manner with the IDF. Every month there are entrances, arranged and coordinated, unfortunately any uncoordinated entry is a threat to human lives. I call on the IDF to put its hands on the terrorists, and eradicate the nests of the murderers in Shechem. Only full IDF control of Joseph’s Tomb will allow to maintain the safety of the worshipers in Shechem," added Dagan.

Earlier this month, terrorists opened fire at a bus that was carrying Jewish worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb. No one was hurt.

At the same time, a disaster was averted when clashes and exchanges of fire between IDF soldiers and Palestinian Arabs developed at the scene, and one soldier fired a bullet at his friend while traveling in an armored vehicle. The bullet was fired at his chest and was stopped by the ceramic protective vest he was wearing. The soldier who was shot was very lightly wounded.