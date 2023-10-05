Clashes broke out in Shechem (Nablus) overnight Wednesday between Palestinian Arab rioters and IDF soldiers who secured the entry of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb.

The clashes included burning of tires and throwing of firebombs and explosives at IDF troops and at military bulldozers.

The Red Crescent reported that a Palestinian Arab was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. It was also reported that 70 others were lightly injured from tear gas inhalation.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Arab sources reported that IDF troops were operating in the Tulkarm refugee camp early Thursday morning. Heavy exchanges of fire could be heard at the scene, according to the sources.