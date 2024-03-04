Dozens of Breslov hasidim arrived Sunday night in Shechem (Nablus), illegally and without coordinating with the IDF.

The group arrived in Shechem for the purpose of praying at Joseph's Tomb, via minibus and private cars. Some of the vehicles were stopped by security forces at the entrance to Shechem, while others reached Joseph's Tomb.

Terrorists fired at the minibus, in which around 20 Breslov hasidim were traveling. No one was injured. Large numbers of forces from the Samaria Brigade were called to the scene and rescued the hasidim, who were transferred to the police.

"During the night, a number of Israeli civilians attempted, without permission, to enter the Joseph's Tomb compound. All of the civilians were evacuated from the area, and no one was injured," an IDF statement read.

"We emphasize that entering Area A without [security] coordination is forbidden and dangerous to Israelis."