Terrorists on Wednesday evening attacked IDF soldiers who were securing the entry of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus).

During the clashes, an explosive device was fired at a military vehicle and Palestinian Arabs reported heavy smoke rising from the scene.

The Nablus Battalion, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for detonating the bomb.

The Samaria Regional Council stated that at the moment there is no information about the cancellation of the entrance of the worshipers to Joseph's Tomb.

"Contrary to the publications distributed on the internet, as of this moment, we have not received any notification about the cancellation of the entrance to Joseph's Tomb. We are strengthening the security forces that are guarding our country."

MK Tzvi Sukkot tweeted, "A delay on the way to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem following a security incident. We pray from the bottom of our hearts for the safety of the IDF soldiers and commanders who are securing the entrance. Terrorism must be crushed. Without stopping for a moment."