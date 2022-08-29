IDF and Israel Border Police forces on Monday located and confiscated over two dozen handguns in the Jordan Valley area.

Since the beginning of 2022, there has been an increase in attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Israel from Jordan and Egypt, and the IDF has been increasingly successful at foiling them.

On Sunday night, during IDF, Israel Border Police, and Israel Police routine activity adjacent to the town of Al-Auja, a vehicle and an individual suspected of possession of weapons were spotted.

Following a pursuit after the vehicle and the suspect, the forces located and confiscated 26 handguns.

The weapons were transferred to the Israel Border Police for further processing.