During a Friday night operations by IDF troops and Unit 504, several suspects who attempted to smuggle weapons from Syrian territory to Lebanon were apprehended in the Hermon summit area.

The troops apprehended the suspects who attempted to smuggle grenades, guns, anti-tank rockets, and ammunition.

The suspects were transferred for questioning, and the weapons were confiscated.

"IDF troops continue to be deployed in the area in order to protect Israeli civilians and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular," the IDF stressed following the incident.

Some of the confiscated weapons IDF spokesperson

