Since the beginning of 2022, there has been an increase in attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Israel from Jordan and Egypt, and the IDF has been increasingly successful at foiling them.

The IDF, together with Israel Police and other security agencies, has been working to stop smuggling. Their work has affected both the quantity and quality of the goods caught: this year 40 drug smuggling operations, worth approximately NIS 135 million, have been foiled. In addition 18 arms smuggling operations, smuggling approximately 300 weapons were caught at the Jordanian border. Only 21 operations, bringing in around 300 weapons, were foiled in 2020 and 2021 combined.

בצה"ל מסכמים פעילות לסיכול הברחות על הגבול דובר צה"ל

In recent months, the "Red" formation (80), which guards the borders with Egypt and Jordan, began applying the "Protection in Colors" doctrine, which is meant to strengthen the protection of essential assets while maximizing the work of the security forces in large areas. According to the doctrine, every area is assigned a color according to the threat level and military reaction. Thanks to the new doctrine, the division has stopped a record number of arms and dug smuggling attempts in its area, with 270 attempts foiled in the past eight months. The division also uses the "testifying signs" model, which is based on intelligence and reconnaissance that clarify the situation and allow for the end-to-end indication of incidents that may occur on the borders.

Through the "Momentum on the Borders" initiative on the Egyptian and Jordanian borders, border security systems were strengthened and means of transportation, arms, and reconnaissance instruments were improved. The recent transition of light infantry battalions to localized battalions, that specialize in the terrain near the borders, also helped the rise in the foiling of smuggling attempts.

This year the southern and central commands have also built cooperative headquarters, with representatives from both the IDF, police, the Israel Security Agency, and other parties that specialize in smuggling operations. The headquarters give up-to-date intelligence updates in real-time and put together a cooperative and unified operational response to smuggling attempts.

Paran brigade commander Colonel Ido Sa'ad said "our job to defend the borders, preserve the governance in the Negev, and maintain Israel's sovereignty along its peaceful borders, stands above all. The soldiers of the Karakal, Bardalas, and 727 battalions work day and night to foil the attempts to smuggle drugs and arms over the borders, stopping the financial motor that drives the crime in the Negev and preventing dangerous drugs and weapons from reaching civilian hands. Our forces will continue to work sharply and precisely to preserve the security of the residents of southern Israel."

Yoav brigade commander Colonel Itamar Deshel added, "IDF forces, together with all of the security bodies that work in the area, will continue to stand guard to strengthen the governance in the area for the residents' security. I am proud of the forces working in the area who demonstrate operational accuracy and lead to important security achievements and enable the preservation of stability in an area where the quiet could be misleading."