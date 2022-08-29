The heat wave which has hit Israel is expected to continue until at least Wednesday, with oppressive heat in most areas of the country.

Temperatures will range between 34-44 degrees Celsius (93.2-112.2 degrees Fahrenheit) inland, where the weather will also be dry.

In the lowlands and along the coastline, the temperatures are expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), but the humidity will be very high, causing the heat to feel oppressive and as if the temperature were 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The high temperatures and heavy heat will continue throughout both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop, but the heat will remain oppressive in most areas of Israel.

Thursday will see an additional drop in temperatures, and the heat will become less oppressive.