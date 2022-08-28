Earlier this month a shopkeeper in Jerusalem's Old City assaulted a tourist, over the price of an ice cream cone.

The tourist, an American citizen in his fifties, was slightly injured and was taken to receive medical attention with lacerations on his head. The shop owner assaulted the tourist after an argument broke out between him and the merchant over the price of an ice cream cone that he had just purchased. The officers who arrived at the scene quickly apprehended the assailant, who attempted to escape and hide in his shop.

תיעוד: התווכח על גלידה ושבר כוס על ראש של תייר דוברות המשטרה

In security footage published by the police, the shopkeeper can be seen attacking the tourist, smashing a glass mug, full of what appears to be tea, over his head, pushing him into a wall, and dragging him back towards his shop.

The merchant's detention was extended as needed. Over the weekend, after the police completed its investigation, an indictment was served against the merchant, and the police requested that his detention be extended until the proceedings are completed.

In addition to the criminal proceedings against the shopkeeper, the local police station decided to close his shop for eight days.