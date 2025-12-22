Israel Police are in possession of communications in which Eli Feldstein, during the war, updated Jonathan Urich, a close advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, on pro-Qatar messages.

According to reports, these communications were sent to Urich in real-time and note Feldstein and Israel Einhorn’s involvement in spreading messages originating from Qatar, including in the Israeli media.

In response to the reports, Urich denied any connection to the affair.

"If I or anyone in the Prime Minister's circle had known that Eli Feldstein was promoting Qatar in Israel while deceiving journalists in a massive fraud - he would have been thrown out the window," he wrote on X.

He added, "Those same journalists who bought the credits from Feldstein can run four editions with the same recycled story."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Monday evening that all reports regarding Urich were "fake."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for Netanyahu's immediate resignation following the reports. Bennett said, "Netanyahu's office betrayed the State of Israel and the IDF soldiers during wartime, acting on behalf of Qatar and for personal gain. Whether Netanyahu knew or did not know that his associates were working for the enemy during wartime, he must resign immediately."