Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is currently in talks with various hi-tech companies, as well as companies from other fields, regarding the possibility of his joining their ranks after the next elections in November.

Channel 12 News reporter Yaron Avraham reported that on August 16, Bennett came to visit the ​​Talon cyber company that is developing a secure web browser.

The former prime minister's office said: "Bennett meets from time to time with high-tech companies and other companies. Nothing has been agreed upon regarding the future."

Bennett's experience in the high-tech field has earned him more than 15 million dollars to date, according to estimates. In 2005, the Cyota company he founded with his partners was sold to the American information security company RSA for $145 million. Bennett is estimated to have earned about $5 million from the deal.

In 2009, Bennett was appointed CEO of Soluto. The package of options he received earned him approximately $3 million with the sale of the company in 2013 for $130 million. Another startup that Naftali Bennett invested in as early as 2010 is Wisestamp, which provides solutions for business owners The Israeli start-up was sold about three years ago to a competing Israeli company for an unknown amount, but it is estimated that Bennett received $2.5 million from the deal.

Channel 12 News reported that about a year ago, shortly before Bennett was appointed to the position of Prime Minister, he earned at least 5 million dollars from the Payoneer company in which he had already invested about 14 years ago.