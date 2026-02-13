The Election Committee announced this morning (Friday) that the Likud party will be required to remove a publication featuring an edited photo of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid alongside the leaders of the Arab parties.

The Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Justice Noam Solberg, who serves as the chairman of the Election Committee, ruled that Bennett's petition on the matter is justified. "Likud must immediately remove the subject of the petition from all of its social media accounts. Likud will bear the petitioners' expenses in the amount of 8,500 shekels."

In response, the Bennett 2026 party stated: "We are defeating the poison machine. We will not allow Likud to spread false poison. We will continue to fight with all our strength against lies, fake AI, and poison. We will win and fix Israel."

In parallel to the petition submitted to the Election Committee, Bennett's party also filed a police complaint against Likud, accusing them of "distributing an edited and false image."