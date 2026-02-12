In an interview with Knesset Channel, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned left-wing parties about former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"I greatly respect my friends on the left and know how to tolerate disagreements. I don’t understand people who vote for someone whose every word can’t be trusted. Yair Golan, in my view, has dangerous opinions, but those who vote for him know what they’re getting. Bennett stole votes from the right to the left, and my assessment is that now he will steal votes from the left to the right," Smotrich said.

Regarding Bennett himself, Smotrich said, "There was someone on the other side who sold out Israel to become Prime Minister, to buy power with bribery for six mandates for respect, power, and authority. He sold the values, the voters, and the partners."

He even estimated that the right-wing bloc would form the next government and that Bennett would want to be a part of it. "I believe he will beg and crawl under the door because he’s not built to be in the opposition."

When asked if he would shake Bennett’s hand in the future, he responded, "I have no respect for someone who can’t be trusted and has no backbone, with positions that change every day. The people of Israel, from the right and left, religious and secular, coalition and opposition, deserve leaders with values and backbone. We deserve more."

Later, Smotrich shared how he prevented the formation of a government with Ra'am. "I’m proud that I stood firm, even against my friends on the right, and insisted on not selling Israel to a party that supports terrorism and is anti-Zionist. I had the privilege of standing against this fortified wall."