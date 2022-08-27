A seven-year-old girl was lightly injured Saturday afternoon by a stray bullet, as she played in the yard of a home in the Jewish town of Kokhav Ya'akov, the IDF reported.

According to the IDF report, the injury was likely the result of stray fire from the Arab town of Qalandiya.

However, a different security source noted that there is a suspicion that terrorists fired bursts of bullets and then escaped the scene, and that this possibility is being investigated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided the girl with initial medical care and evacuated her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center, fully conscious.

According to the hospital, "A seven-year-old girl was evacuated to the emergency room by MDA, with a superficial wound to her stomach, apparently due to gunfire. She is currently being treated by the medical center's staff for urgent and surgical care, fully conscious and in light condition."

The incident is being investigated.