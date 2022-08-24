International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed, the IAEA said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week agreed for a team of independent inspectors to travel to Zaporizhzhia via Ukraine, in an apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors travel to the plant via Ukraine or Russia.

"I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

"The mission (to Zaporizhzhia) is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed," he added.

Russian forces occupied Zaporizhzhia in March, shortly after the start of the Russian war on Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the nuclear installation, which is the largest in Europe, sparking fears of a nuclear accident.

The UN recently demanded an end to the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Previously, Grossi warned that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is “completely out of control.”



