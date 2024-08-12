Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian troops started a fire on the grounds of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Radiation levels are within a normal range at the moment, Zelenskyy said in a post on social media site X.

“Currently, radiation levels are within norm. However, as long as the Russian terrorists maintain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal,” he wrote.

“We are waiting for the world to react, waiting for the IAEA to react. Russia must be held accountable for this. Only Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP can guarantee a return to normalcy and complete safety,” added Zelenskyy.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the fire at Zaporizhzhia did not appear to represent a threat to nuclear safety.

"IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP's northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening," the agency said.

"Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site. No impact has been reported for nuclear safety."

The Zaporizhzhia complex has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have long accused each other of shelling the nuclear installation , sparking fears of a nuclear accident.

The plant has been disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid since it was taken by Russian forces, though Russia has failed to connect it to its electricity network. The IAEA has demanded that Russia return the plant to Ukraine, citing concerns over deteriorating safety.