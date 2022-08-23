The NYPD Hate Crimes Task force has launched an investigation after a Holocaust monument was vandalized in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported.

The monument at Holocaust Memorial Park in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn was defaced with a permanent black market.

Below the sections dedicated to Russian and Ukrainian victims of the Holocaust, the vandal drew swastikas, curses and graffiti in Russian.

Many Holocaust survivors moved to Sheepshead Bay after the Holocaust.

The incident came less than a week after a synagogue in Sheepshead Bay, whose congregation includes many Holocaust survivors, was vandalized with Nazi graffiti.

According to Brooklyn Paper, the word “Hitler” was spray painted on the side of the synagogue’s building.

Brooklyn Councilor Inna Vernikov, who is Jewish and lives near Congregation Beth Shalom Of Kings Bay, organized a cleanup of the graffiti.

“There are Holocaust survivors who attend this shul,” Vernikov said. “And after the atrocities they have seen during World War II, they now have to come to a synagogue in the United States of America in 2022 and see a Hitler sign on the wall.”