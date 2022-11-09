A flyer full of Nazi propaganda was mailed to a Jewish-owned pizzeria in Brooklyn, PIX11 reported.

The flyer contained German writing and a Nazi flag. It also had other Nazi symbols and an eagle on it.

In response, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has opened an investigation.

The postcard-sized flyer was mailed to Lucia Pizza in the Sheepshead Bay area of Brooklyn on Monday but did not contain a return address, according to police.

Several of the pizzeria’s owners are Jewish, the New York Post reported.

“This person’s intention was to photocopy this nasty Nazi propaganda to effectively scare us. I don’t have the words for it. I was just heartbroken,” head chef Salvatore Carlino, who is a part owner, told the Post.

He added that he believed the act was made because “a bunch of celebrities” made “racists and Nazis feel safe,” referring to Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.

The flyer was in black and white and was a photocopy. It featured an image of a 1938 Nuremberg Nazi rally.

“My partners are Jewish, so this is obviously targeted,” Carlino said. “This person’s intention was to photocopy this nasty Nazi propaganda to effectively scare us. I don’t have the words for it. I was just heartbroken."

He placed blame on West and Irving who he accused of having “grossly misused their platforms.”

Carlino called it a “snowball effect.”

“When we have a bunch of celebrities saying really stupid [stuff], that makes racists and Nazis feel safe,” he said.