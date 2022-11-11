An Orthodox Jewish man walking down the street in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn on Wednesday was assaulted by a gang of four men.

The men followed him from behind down the sidewalk and then approached him and harassed him. One of them hit him in the head, knocking his hat to the ground.

A video of the incident posted by the Shmira Public Safety organization to social media showed the man being assaulted.

“Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person,” Shmira Public Safety tweeted. “A group of four assaulted the man, while knocking his hat off.”

They added that “our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit.”

The assailant was later arrested by the NYPD. No information has been released about whether the other three suspects were arrested.

The incident was one of a number of attacks against Jews this week in New York City.

On Friday, a Jewish man was punched by a woman "with both fists to the chest,” Crown Heights Shomrim reported.

Earlier in the week, a flyer full of Nazi propaganda was mailed to a Jewish-owned pizzeria in the Sheepshead Bay area.