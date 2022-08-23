Elon Musk has subpoenaed Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey as part of his legal battle with the tech company, the BBC reported on Monday.

Musk is seeking to end his $44 billion deal for Twitter after alleging the firm failed to provide enough information on fake account numbers.

Musk announced in July that he was backing out of the deal, agreed upon in April. Twitter fired back at Musk and said his bid to terminate the acquisition of the social media company is “invalid and wrongful.”

A day later, the social media company sued Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force him to go through with the deal.

The case will be heard in October unless both parties decide to settle outside of court beforehand.

Twitter hopes that a judge will order Musk to complete the takeover at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.

As part of the trial preparations, lawyers for Musk have called on his friend, the former boss of Twitter Dorsey, in the hope that he will help support the Tesla boss's argument that the social media company hasn't been honest about the volume of fake accounts on its platform, according to the BBC.

Dorsey stepped down as chief executive of Twitter in November last year and tweeted in support of Musk when he announced his bid to buy the company in April, saying: "Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Musk has filed a countersuit against Twitter which alleges that Musk is entitled to back out of the deal as he was led to believe that Twitter’s user data provided to investors was legitimate.