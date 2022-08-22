A new study conducted by British anti-racism advocacy group Hope not Hate found that 34 percent of those aged 18-24 agreed that Jews have “an unhealthy control over the world’s banking system.”

Over a third of those queried in that age bracket believed the statement to be “probably” or “definitely true” while 28 percent of respondents aged 25-35 agreed that Jews have an “unhealthy” control over international banking.

But Hope Not Hate‘s “Fear and Hope 2022” report found that the percentage fell to just 12 percent in participants over 75-years-old.

The survey looked at the different results based on age groups and concluded that ”shockingly, more than a third of 18-24s agree that Jewish people have an unhealthy control over the world’s banking system (34%).”

“Again, it is important to reiterate that it is extremely unlikely that so many people in our poll hold these believes in any degree of high esteem,” the study’s authors wrote. “Nonetheless, there are significant age gaps in beliefs indicating a higher degree of openness to conspiracies in those under 35.”

The study found that “socially liberal beliefs” are commonplace but a growing number of young people now hold “reactionary views.”

”Looking at the Fear and HOPE index, it is clear that while socially liberal beliefs are more common amongst the majority, there is a large cohort of young people who hold more reactionary views, and a smaller minority who hold even more extreme beliefs.”

Younger people also had a more positive view of Islam, with only 18 percent agreeing with the statement that it was a “threat to the British way of life” while older respondents were more likely to agree with the statement.

“The majority of people reject conspiracy theories being ‘true’, but a significant minority remain open to believing myths about everything from climate change denial to ‘great replacement’ and ‘new world order’ conspiracies, as well as those explicitly rooted in prejudice towards Jews and Muslims,” the organization said.