Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, a British-Palestinian Arab NHS doctor and trainee surgeon, has been suspended from practicing medicine for 15 months after a tribunal found she had posted a series of antisemitic and pro-terrorism comments on social media, reports the Telegraph.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel ruled Wednesday after a three-day hearing in Manchester, concluding that her suspension was necessary to protect the public and preserve confidence in the profession.

Following the ruling, Aladwan, 31, lashed out in a post on social media, claiming: “The ‘israeli’ and jewish lobby decide who can and cannot practise medicine in Britain… Free Palestine and Britain from jewish supremacy.”

She added: “This is not an end. It is the beginning of a far greater battle for the integrity of our institutions.”

She also posted a Quran verse alongside a sunset image: “But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.”

Jewish groups condemned her remarks. The Board of Deputies of British Jews stated, “No sooner has the ruling been handed out, she has once again tweeted about ‘Jewish supremacy’. Her views are deeply hateful and wholly incompatible with the values of the NHS.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism added: “This new rhetoric is a further grotesque invocation of classic antisemitic tropes… She must be removed from British medicine.”

The General Medical Council (GMC) had pressed for suspension, citing posts that called Israelis “worse than Nazis,” described Hamas terrorists as “oppressed resistance fighters,” and labeled the Royal Free Hospital a “Jewish supremacy cesspit.”

Her lawyer, Kevin Saunders, argued the comments were “legitimate political speech, not hate speech.”

The GMC may still refer Aladwan to a full tribunal to seek her permanent removal from the medical register.

This is not the first controversy surrounding Aladwan. In September, she escaped suspension despite evidence she had made “slit your throat” gestures to Jewish protesters and claimed the Holocaust was “a fabricated victim narrative.”