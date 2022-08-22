Rabbi Shneur Yitzhakov, a Chabad emissary in Ra'anana, was stabbed Sunday by a 17-year-old Arab who lives in the city. Even though the stabber called out “Allahu Akbar,” police claim that this was a criminal act and not terrorism.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Rabbi Yitzhakov recounted the difficult moments. "A couple in Ra'anana needed some counseling. When I finished working with them and went down towards the crosswalk, I looked into the eyes of someone right next to me at the crosswalk. His gaze just caught me, took me in, burning like a fire. Such a murderous gaze focused strongly on me. I did not understand what was happening."

"I returned his look and then I saw a cross on his chest, and I thought that was strange. Then I moved my eyes to his side and caught a glimpse of the blade sticking out behind him. He just slipped the knife out from behind, a knife with a light blue handle. At that moment, I looked at his eyes again, and it was as if they were about to come out of their sockets. Then he shouted, 'Allahu Akbar,' and held out the knife. I had already jumped on him and attacked him and we started beating each other."

Yitzhakov added, "All this happened at the crosswalk. There was no one there. We were fighting hard and I overpowered him. He kept trying to stab my upper body and I didn't let him. I kicked and punched him and finally, I sat on him. The man I had just counseled heard the screams and came out. He kicked the adolescent Arab assailant in the back of the head. As soon as I sat on him, the knife fell out of his hand. I let go for a second to pick up the knife, and at that moment he broke away from me and started running. I took the knife and started chasing him."

"The police officer told me, 'We are in the initial stages of the investigation.' He said that in the initial stage they say only something noncommittal."

"The Arab had managed to cause me a few stab wounds in the legs," Yitzhakov explained, "so my legs are bandaged, but I am standing on my feet, thank God, blessed be He."