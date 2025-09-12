The two civilians who neutralized the terrorist who stabbed two Israelis at a hotel in Kibbutz Tzuba, recounted the frightening moments to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, shortly after the incident.

"We came to eat breakfast, and suddenly, people ran out of the dining room. We saw a terrorist with a knife, we threw a chair at him, jumped on him, and tied his legs with my belt."

According to the two civilians, the quick responsiveness of those present prevented a worse incident. "We acted without thinking too much in order to stop him until the forces arrived," he added. They held on to the terrorist until the security forces arrived and neutralized the threat completely.

The police officer who arrived a short time later and put the terrorist in handcuffs, related: "I'm at a family event at the hotel, and a short time ago I saw people rushing out of the hotel. I immediately understood that something unusual was happening in the hotel, I called to people not to run and to walk calmly, I pulled out my gun and put on my identifying cap. I ran toward the direction where people were fleeing from. I used my hands to overpower the terrorist and not my gun to reduce the danger to the civilians at the scene. With the help of other good citizens, I laid him on the ground and cuffed him. I noticed a man who was stabbed in his upper body. I gave him first aid, and then I noticed that my cousin was also stabbed."

Hebrew video: