British authorities are investigating a stabbing attack that occurred Saturday evening aboard a passenger train in Cambridgeshire, England, leaving nine people with critical injuries.

According to British Transport Police (BTP), “multiple people have been stabbed” on a train bound for Huntingdon. Armed officers were deployed to Huntingdon station, which was subsequently closed.

The incident was reported at 7:39 p.m. local time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have urged the public to report any information to BTP, which is leading the inquiry.

Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody, British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said. She added that she is receiving regular updates and cautioned against speculation “at this early stage.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply concerning,” thanking emergency services and urging the public to follow police guidance.