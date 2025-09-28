רכבו של המחבל ערוץ 7

A prosecutorial statement was filed this morning against the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack at a hotel in Kibbutz Tzuba. One of the victims was seriously injured and the other moderately injured. During questioning, the attacker admitted that he stabbed them “because they are Jews.” An indictment is expected to be filed against him in the coming days.

The attack took place about two weeks ago, on a Friday afternoon. The terrorist, a resident of eastern Jerusalem in his 40s and a maintenance worker at the hotel, entered the dining hall while numerous guests were present.

He took a knife from the premises and stabbed two individuals. One victim sustained serious injuries and the other moderate injuries; both were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

A police officer who was on vacation at the hotel, along with other civilians, showed determination, engaged the attacker, and quickly subdued him, preventing further harm.

During interrogation at the Jerusalem District Investigation Unit, the attacker admitted his motives, saying, “I stabbed them because they are Jews and because I wanted them to shoot me after I stabbed them.”

Jerusalem District Commander, Commissioner Amir Arzi, who arrived at the scene, praised the quick response of the officer and civilians, stating that their actions “prevented further danger to the many guests present.”

Following the completion of the investigation and extensions of his detention, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office filed the prosecutorial statement today. An indictment is expected to be submitted against the attacker in the coming days.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. One of the victims is a relative of the police officer, who said that when he noticed the attack, he did not have time to draw his weapon and jumped on the attacker to subdue him.