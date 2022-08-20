Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, says Trump instructed his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to set up a meeting with Hillary Clinton following Clinton’s 2016 election loss in an attempt to develop a “cordial relationship”.

According to The Hill, Kushner makes the claims in his memoir, “Breaking History,” which is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

Trump “genuinely wanted to help the country unite” in the days before he entered the White House, says Kushner.

Kushner adds that Trump tasked Ivanka Trump with calling her once-friend, Chelsea Clinton, to coordinate a get-together with Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Ivanka Trump, her husband writes, was meant to “convey that Trump had no intention of looking backward and hoped to have a cordial relationship with Hillary to unite the country.”

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill for dinner in the coming weeks,” Kushner wrote of Donald Trump.

However, Trump quickly changed his tune, says Kushner.

“Ivanka did call Chelsea,” Kushner says in his book, “but days later Hillary backed [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s challenge to the election, and Trump ended his outreach.”

Clinton has continued to criticize Trump in recent years, following her election loss to him.

In one incident, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America” and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Previously, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

In December, Clinton predicted that Trump would seek the presidency in 2024 and warned that a victory by him "could be the end" of US democracy.

In a book released following her election loss, the former Secretary of State wrote that during the campaign Trump had invaded her personal space during a presidential debate in St. Louis.

"No matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces," Clinton wrote. "It was incredibly uncomfortable."

"My skin crawled," she added.

