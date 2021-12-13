Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton predicted on Sunday that former President Donald Trump would seek the presidency in 2024 and warned that a victory by him "could be the end" of US democracy.

"If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again," Clinton told NBC host Willie Geist in an interview. "He seems to be setting himself up to do that, and if he's not held accountable, he gets to do it again."

"I think that could be the end of our democracy," she stated. "Not too be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country."

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, was asked if she ever had "moments of responsibility or even guilt" about Trump's tenure in the White House, and acknowledged having such feelings.

"Of course," she said. "I tried to warn people. I tried to make the case that this was really dangerous — the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do. I do think but for Jim Comey and the stunt he pulled ten days before the election, I would have won."

She was referring to the letter sent by then-FBI Director Comey to Congress on October 28, 2020, in which he announced that the FBI was reopening its investigation into her private email server.

"I feel terrible about not stopping him and the people around him, but I feel like now everybody can see for themselves what kind of leader he is," added Clinton.

Clinton has continued to criticize Trump in recent years. In one incident, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America” and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Previously, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

Trump has hinted several times in the last few months that he is considering running in the 2024 presidential election, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

Trump teased at 2024 run when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February.

In that speech, Trump said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

In a recent radio interview Trump said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.

According to a recent poll released by ABC and The Washington Post, President Joe Biden’s declining approval rating is severely boosting Republican hopes of flipping the Senate and House of Representatives, weighing down Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Another recently released poll found that former Trump would defeat Biden if a new presidential election were held today.

The poll, conducted by Emerson College Polling, showed Trump leading his successor by two points, 45% to 43%, in a hypothetical presidential rematch.