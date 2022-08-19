A very senior Israeli political official said on Thursday evening that Israel is holding a very intensive dialogue with Western powers regarding the nuclear talks with Iran and is sending a clear message on the matter.

According to the official, the message conveyed to the leaders of the countries is that the Europeans have sent Iran a final offer, which does not meet the principles to which the Americans committed themselves, and stated that this offer would be a matter of "take it or leave it".

The source noted that "Iran refused the offer, so it's time to get up and leave. Anything else sends a strong message of weakness."

He added that "now is the time to sit down and talk about what to do next to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. The IAEA report from the end of May claims that Iran does not provide reliable explanations on the open cases, something that should turn on a bright red light in the international community."

"Israel, as everyone knows, is not committed to anything and will do what is necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and also to prevent Iran from using its terrorist affiliates in the region," the source noted, stressing that this has been agreed upon with the Americans. "The US knows this and acknowledges it."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid continued the round of talks he is holding on the Iranian issue, speaking to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Congressman Ted Deutch, and the US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides.

The head of Israel’s National Security Council, Dr. Eyal Hulata, will visit the US next week for another round of talks to further stress the Israeli position on Iran and the expectation that the US will act in a way that will not harm Israel's security and strategic interests.