Police from the Menashe district arrested a woman on suspicion of attempting to drown her 69-year-old mother-in-law at Sdot Yam Beach. Her detention was extended by 24 hours.

The incident occurred about a week ago, when a report was received at the police 100 hotline from beachgoers stating that two women were struggling in the water and one of them was drowning.

Police forces from the Hadera station, together with the marine unit, were dispatched to the scene and began a search. According to the police, the suspect tried to escape by swimming further into the sea. Meanwhile, the other woman, a 69-year-old resident of Pardes Hanna, was located and evacuated in light condition to receive medical treatment.

Following the search, officers located and arrested the suspect. She was brought in for questioning at the Hadera station and later appeared before the court. At the police’s request, her detention was extended until the next day.

The court ordered a publication ban on the suspect’s name and details. Police stated that the investigation is ongoing.