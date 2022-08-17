New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday that aims to curb crime by making many toy guns illegal.

"Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe," Hochul said as she signed the bill, Fox News reported.

The legislation will regulate toy guns so that they must be painted in bright colors, such as red, orange, yellow, green, pink or purple. Toy guns will also allowed to be transparent.

Black, blue, silver and aluminum colored toy guns will be illegal in New York State.

"Improperly designed imitation guns pose an unnecessary and indefensible risk to the lives of our children. Since 1994, there have been at least 63 shootings in New York State as a result of imitation weapons being mistaken for real firearms, at least 8 of which were fatal. From now on, however, toy guns in New York will no longer be mistaken for real weapons," state Senator Brad Hoylman said.

New York City already has a similar law on the books.

The new rules will not apply to fake guns used for theatrical purposes.