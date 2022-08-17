IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Tuesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Ichtaba, Aja, Al Jib and Bidu.

IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Shechem (Nablus) and apprehended two wanted suspects. The soldiers also operated in the city of Hebron and the town of At-Tuwani and confiscated six stolen vehicles.

The security forces conducted counterterrorism activity in the towns of Bir Nabala, Bayt Duqu, Kaubar and Bayt Sira and apprehended five wanted suspects. In addition, 21 residences of terror suspects were searched with the aim of preventing terrorist attacks and investigating terrorist suspects.

The security forces apprehended an additional three suspects during counterterrorism activity in the town of Ya'bad. During the activity, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot. The suspects hurled rocks, burning tires and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire. Hits were identified.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of ten suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated vehicles were transferred to security forces for further processing.