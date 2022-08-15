The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Sunday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including the towns of Jiftlik, Al Zubeidat, Birzeit, Izbat at-Tabib, ad-Dhahiriya, Bayt Awa, Dheisha,and the cities of Jericho and Hebron.

During counterterrorism activity in the town of Bayt Fajar, four individuals suspected of terrorist activities were apprehended. In addition, the soldiers located and confiscated two improvised weapons and a stolen vehicle.

During activity in the town of ash-Sheikh Sa'd, the forces apprehended an additional wanted suspect. In addition, during counterterrorism activity in the towns of Asira ash-Shamaliya, Burqa, Huwara and Silat ad-Dhahr, four additional individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended and an illegal “Carlo” gun was located and confiscated. Explosive devices were hurled at the forces during counterterrorism activity in the town of Silat ad-Dhahr, who responded with riot dispersal means.

The forces also conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Ramallah and apprehended two individuals suspected of terrorist activities. Three additional suspects were apprehended in the area. Furthermore, one wanted suspect was apprehended in the town of Zububa.

During activity in the town of Qabatiya, shots were fired and large blocks were hurled at the forces, who responded with live fire and riot dispersal means. The forces also conducted activity in the town of Deir Abu Masha'al and apprehended three additional wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. In addition, the forces confiscated a vehicle suspected of being used for terrorist activity, and a number of weapons.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of 19 suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.