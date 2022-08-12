This week we read about the famous mitzvah (commandment) / halakha (Jewish law) of "bal tosif" and "bal tigra" - not being allowed to add or subtract from the mitzvos that we were commanded.

It's understandable why one shouldn't subtract from the halakhos, but why shouldn't a person be allowed to add things from their own will? What's wrong about that?? But even more than that, when looking in the pesukim (verses), it's very clear that this rule is somehow related to what happened to Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) in Ba'al Pe'or, where Am Yisrael were led into idol worship by the women of Midian.

How are these things connected?! What is this rule of "bal tosif" and "bal tigra" all about??