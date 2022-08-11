The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Al-Ram, Silwad, Al Aroub, and in the city of Hebron.

During counterterrorism activity in the town of Azaria and in the Al-Ayda camp, three individuals suspected of terrorist activities were apprehended. During activity in the town of Azaria, the soldiers located and confiscated illegal “Carlo” gun, ammunition and Israel Police uniforms.

In addition, during counterterrorism activity in the town of Zeida and the Tulkarm camp, two additional individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended.

In parallel, during activity in the town of Yata, one additional terrorist suspect was apprehended. The soldiers confiscated two illegal M-16 rifles as well as two handguns. Two additional terrorist suspects were apprehended in the towns of Abu Qash and Al Mughayyir.

In total, eight suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.