MK Tsega Melaku (Likud) is calling on the Shin Bet, the police and the government to do everything in their power to bring the two missing children, Moishe Kleinerman and Haymanut Kasau home, after they disappeared years ago and have still not been found.

In an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Melaku said: "Now that the State of Israel has proven that it can bring the kidnapped people who were in Gaza back home, it is time to also return Haymanut Kasau and Moishe Kleinerman who were kidnapped back home."

According to Melaku, the state is obligated to return all of its citizens: "The state is obligated to return everyone home. Why aren't they talking about them? Because some of them are not the right color? Or don't live in the right place? Or maybe because their socioeconomic situation is not suitable for public media?"

Melaku warned that the condition of the two missing children could be serious: "It is possible that both of them are now in a serious medical condition, perhaps they are being starved or are being severely abused by their kidnappers."

In her appeal to the security services, she called for immediate action: "I call on the Shin Bet and the police to take action and use all their abilities to find them."

According to her, the families of the missing children are dealing with serious difficulties: "The Kleinerman family is collapsing financially due to funding private investigators, the Kasau family has been abandoned in an absorption center until their daughter returns. The society and the state are obligated not to forget them and to bring them home."