Arab terror organizations on Tuesday have issued a series of threats to escalate the security conflict with Israel, following the elimination of terrorist Ibrahim al-Nablusi in Shechem (Nablus), Israel Hayom reported.

Israeli security forces arrived in Nablus Tuesday morning with the intention of arresting al-Nablusi, but the wanted terrorist barricaded himself in his home and opened fire at the forces, refusing to allow himself to be arrested. During the firefight which ensued, al-Nablusi was killed, along with another terrorist.

Arab reports claimed that 10 armed terrorists were injured in the firefight. While there were no human casualties on the Israeli side, a dog belonging to the Yamam counterterrorism unit, sent into al-Nablusi's home, was killed by the terrorists.

According to Israel Hayom, the Islamic Jihad terror group warned, "The Zionist occupation continues its crimes against the Palestinian nation, and carries out a new act of stupidity, with its aggression on the city of Shechem (Nablus)."

The terror group's spokesperson in Judea and Samaria, Tarak Az Adin, responded to the eliminations Israel carried out Tuesday morning in Shechem by saying, "The aggression in Shechem requires national and military uprising from every Palestinian, and there is no room for excuses - starting from today. The enemy is spilling the blood of the Palestinian nation, and deepening its crimes in an unprecedented fashion against our people in Gaza, in the West Bank, and in Jerusalem. We are one nation. The occupation does not discriminate between this faction or that faction, and has made a target of the entire Palestinian nation. This requires that we unite our forces and respond to these crimes."

"Today we are facing a serious escalation on the part of the occupation's forces, which requires us to present a serious and real position in order to stop the aggression. Our entire nation is required to stand against the enemy, increase the resistance, and cause the occupation to pay a price."

The Hamas terror organization, which rules Gaza, published a similar threat, Israel Hayom added. In his statements, Hamas' spokesperson in Gaza noted that the conflict with the "Zionist enemy" is still open, ongoing, and escalating day after day. The organization also attacked the Palestinian Authority, blaming it for cooperating with Israel.

"Al-Nablusi was killed near a Palestinian police station in Shechem, without [the police] acting against the occupation's aggression," the Hamas spokesperson said. "All of the bodies in the [Palestinian] Authority's security systems which coordinate their actions with Israel are partners in spilling Palestinian blood."

Al-Nablusi belonged neither to Hamas nor to Islamic Jihad: He was affiliated with the Fatah party's al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades. Fatah has officially denounced and no longer takes part in terrorism. It is considered a political party only, and is the party of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.