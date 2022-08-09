On Tuesday morning, the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

During the activity, the forces eliminated a suspected Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi. Al-Nabulsi is suspected of carrying out a number of shooting attacks aimed at civilians and at IDF soldiers in the Shechem area, including shooting attacks at Joseph’s Tomb.

During the activity, Israeli forces fired toward a number of assailants, including Al-Nabulsi, who shot at the forces with other assailants while remaining barricaded inside a residential building.

Israel Police forces fired toward the building using special weaponry, including a shoulder-fired missile. Al-Nabulsi and an additional assailant who were inside the house were both eliminated.

In parallel, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot. The rioters hurled rocks and explosive devices at Israeli forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. Hits were identified.

"Israeli forces have exited the city and no IDF injuries were reported," the IDF confirmed, emphasizing, "Israeli security forces will continue to operate in order to maintain the security of Israeli civilians."

Though there were no humans injured on the Israeli side, a dog sent by the Yamam counterterrorism unit into the terrorist's home was killed by the terrorists.

Shabak confirmed that in addition to the two eliminated terrorists, searches of the scene revealed a large amount of explosive devices, as well as additional weapons.