Earlier today (Wednesday), in response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement overnight, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Raziana, who served as the Commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

In his role, Raziana was responsible for the deployment of the organization’s terrorists and the defense plan of the Islamic Jihad’s Northern Gaza Brigade, and participated in the terrorist organization’s military council. Additionally, he was responsible for coordinating with Hamas to advance and execute terror attacks against IDF troops.

Throughout the war, Raziana oversaw the holding of hostages in captivity by the Islamic Jihad terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip, and since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, he operated to reestablish the Northern Gaza Brigade.

Moreover, the elimination of the Hamas Nukhba Platoon Commander, who was targeted in the morning hours in the southern Gaza Strip, has been confirmed.

These strikes targeted terrorists involved in severe attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any attempt to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.