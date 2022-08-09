Journalist Chris Wallace opined that US President Joe Biden might not wind up as Democrats’ choice to run for president in 2024.

“Remember, in the CNNpoll of polls, I think it’s 75 percent of Democrats say they would like to see another Democratic nominee for president in 2024, you know, and we’ve seen this in businesses that, you know, ‘Thank you very much for your service. Here’s the gold watch. Enjoy your retirement,'” Wallace said, according to The Hill.

The former Fox News anchor, who was hired by CNN last year to join its since-shuttered streaming service, acknowledged Biden’s recent legislative wins “after a lot of stalemate” and dreary approval ratings.

Those victories on climate change, health care and tax reform will “change the narrative” around his presidency, Wallace said.

“Whether or not a large percentage of that 75 percent, three-quarters of Democrats, are going to say, ‘You know what? I’m excited by the idea of a guy who on next Inauguration Day would be 82 running for election again,’ I’m not so sure about that,” Wallace said.

Biden confirmed in an interview this past December that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. That confirmation came after then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki had told reporters that Biden intends to run for re-election.

However, Biden’s popularity has been on the decline. A recent poll found that 64 percent of Democrats would prefer a candidate other than Biden in 2024. 26 percent of Democrats said they would still support Biden in the next presidential election.

In May, former White House adviser David Gergen said he does not believe Biden should run for president again, noting his age.