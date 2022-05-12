Former White House adviser David Gergen told CNN on Wednesday that he does not believe President Joe Biden should run for president again, noting his age.

“We have an election coming up in 2024, in which is very possible that we will have Donald Trump facing off against Joe Biden. If one of those people wins the presidency, he will be governing while he’s in his 80 year … age,” Gergen said.

“We’ve never seen anything like that before. And frankly, I think it’s a real risk. You know, I just turned 80, and I can just tell you John, you lose a step. Your judgment is not quite as clear as it was. There’s a variety of other things you can’t do much about and to put somebody in that office with those kinds of vulnerabilities and giving them four years, we don’t know where things will go,” he added.

Gergen said he believed it would be a “mistake” for either Democrats or Republicans to nominate a presidential candidate it to essentially govern in their 80s. Biden is 79 years old. Trump is 75.

He also suggested it was time for a new generation of leaders to take the leadership helm.

Biden confirmed in an interview this past December that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. That confirmation came after White House press secretary Jen Psaki had told reporters that Biden intends to run for re-election.