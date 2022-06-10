Major General Yehuda Fuchs, head of IDF Central Command, on Thursday signed a demolition order for the home of one of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Elad, and announced his intention to demolish the home of the second terrorist who carried out the attack.

Fuchs signed a demolition order for the home in which Assad al-Rafa'i lived. The order was issued after an appeal filed by the terrorist’s family against the demolition was rejected.

In addition, the head of the Central Command announced his intention to demolish the home of the second terrorist who participated in the attack, Sabhi Abu Shakir.

The family of Al-Rafa'i can file a petition with the Supreme Court against the order and the family of Abu Shakir can file a complaint regarding the demolition.