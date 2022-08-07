Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched a massive barrage of rockets towards Israel Sunday evening, amid reports of a looming ceasefire.

Air raid sirens were sounded in southern Tel Aviv, Lod, Rishon Letzion, Bat Yam, Beer Yaakov, Ramle, Holon, and a number of towns in the western Negev near the Gaza frontier, including Netivot.

The latest wave of rocket attacks, which took place just after 7:30 p.m., followed on the heels of a small barrage launched at 7:00 p.m. towards Sderot, Ashkelon, and other communities in southern Israel.

More than 50 rockets were fired in total between 7:00 to 7:30.

One person was lightly injured when shrapnel from a rocket struck a home in a moshav in the Sadot Negev district.

Arab media outlets reported that Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike in central Gaza City Sunday evening, destroying a car and killing at least three people inside.

In addition, the IDF reportedly killed five in a separate airstrike on a target in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since hostilities broke out Friday, more than 950 rockets have been fired by Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza towards Israel. The IDF has responded with dozens of strikes across the Gaza Strip, including eleven strikes on rocket launch sites.

Earlier on Sunday, Reuters reported that Israel and Islamic Jihad had agreed to an Egyptian plan for a ceasefire starting at 8:00.

Islamic Jihad has since denied it has reached any agreement for a ceasefire.