Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022

The IDF bombed 11 sites used to launch rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, an army spokesperson said Sunday afternoon.

The rocket launch positions were used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, which has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel since hostilities broke out Friday.

Nine of the positions were struck overnight between Saturday and Sunday, with two more targets hit later on Sunday.

“Following the IDF’s efforts to locate and target rocket launch posts belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization earlier today, IDF fighter jets targeted two additional rocket launch posts belonging to the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” an IDF spokesperson said.

“Overnight, the IDF targeted nine Islamic Jihad rocket launch pits. The IDF is continuing to strike terror targets.”