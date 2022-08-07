Terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have agreed to enter into a ceasefire with Israel, Reuters reported Sunday afternoon.

The Palestine Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and Israel both accepted an Egyptian proposal Sunday for a ceasefire agreement, set to go into effect at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The report cited an Egyptian security source, who said Jerusalem has accepted the plan, along with a Palestinian Authority official with knowledge of Egypt’s efforts to broker a ceasefire.

Neither Israel nor the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization would confirm the report, however.

A spokesman for Islamic Jihad said only that the group is in contact with Egyptian mediators.

Senior Israeli officials said that Israel is in talks with Egypt for a humanitarian ceasefire which would last several hours.

A report by Israel's Channel 13 claimed that Islamic Jihad had refused offers of a humanitarian ceasefire.

Walla reported Sunday that the Israeli government wants to prevent the humanitarian situation in Gaza from deteriorating in order to keep Hamas from joining the conflict.

Islamic Jihad terrorists fired rockets towards central and southern Israel Sunday afternoon, with emergency sirens sounded in the southern city of Beersheba, and as far north as Ness Tziona and Rishon Letzion.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens were sounded in the Jerusalem region. Two rockets were shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the IDF reported.