Overnight, IDF, ISA (Shabak) and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in order to apprehend Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria.

During IDF counterterrorism activity, in the cities of Jenin, and in the towns of as well of Tzaida, Anaza, and Ra'i, as in the Tulkarm refugee camp, six terror operatives belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were apprehended. During the activity, Arab rioters hurled IEDs, explosives, burning tires and rocks at IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means.

In the towns of Jabal Mawalach, Al-Khader, Umm Asala and Bayt Fajar, IDF soldiers apprehended six terror operatives belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In addition, IDF soldiers apprehended three terror operatives belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the city Nablus. During the counterterrorism activity, Arab rioters hurled rocks and IEDs and shot at IDF soldiers.

Furthermore, during IDF activity in the “Judea” regional brigade, IDF soldiers apprehended four terrorist operatives belonging to PIJ.

In total, approximately 20 suspects belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were apprehended in Judea and Samaria.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries have been reported.