Less than a week since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the number of Jews left in the Ukrainian city of Uman has plummeted to just forty.

Civilians were evacuated from the city over the past few days, following the outbreak of war with Russia last Thursday.

On Friday, a day after the invasion began, a resident of Uman was killed during the fighting, sparking panic and leading many to flee the city.

The forty Jews who remain in Uman – a popular pilgrimage site for the Breslov Hasidic movement and location of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the movement’s founder – are preparing for life under the ongoing state of emergency, with plans for prayer services and lectures at the local religious study hall.

Shlomo Rosilio, CEO of Hatzalah Ukraine, urged all Jews in Ukraine to leave the country.

“The situation here is worsening by the minute. I call on all Israeli nationals who are still able to leave Ukraine to do so, but stay in contact with us, so as to ensure that you do not violate curfew or other local security instructions.”