Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has warned that the police force is stretched to its limit.

Speaking at a meeting of the Knesset's Public Security Committee, Shabtai said, "There is an accumulation of events which have not ended this entire year. We have stretched Israel Police to the limit of its ability, and the cost is burnout."

"We are nearing a situation in which there will be an emergency event of murder or rape - but not only will we not be able to come within minutes, it could be that we will not be able to come at all."

Last month, Yediot Aharonot reported that the number of police officers resigning is on the rise, due to low wages and difficult work. The site quoted data which showed that since the Finance Ministry signed an agreement on police officers' wages, 101 offers have resigned - all of them during May 2022.

That number represents a record high, and the situation is only expected to worsen: 71% of those who resigned did so due to low wages.

One officer told Yediot Aharonot, "I enlisted out of a feeling of great mission, but with a salary like this, I won't be able to last for too long. I am married with children who I need to support, and it's very hard to fulfill our financial obligations, not to mention the exhausting work of being a police officer."