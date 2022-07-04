Lapid's request to attend Gafni wedding politely refused

Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday asked to be allowed to attend the wedding of the granddaughter of United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni, which took place in Bnei Brak, but was politely refused by the family.

Instead of attending, Lapid called Gafni to congratulate him on the occasion and wish him 'mazel tov.'

Gafni and Lapid recently met several times, spurring speculation that UTJ may not remain loyal to Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu should he fail to receive the 61 seats required to form a majority coalition following the upcoming elections in the Fall. However, Gafni clarified that Lapid "is not my partner and will not be my partner."

Gafni's granddaughter's wedding was attended by, among others, the chairman of the Labor Party, Minister Merav Michaeli, Minister Meir Cohen, and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

